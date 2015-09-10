Trending

Girlschool reveal Guilty As Sin release date

By Classic Rock  

NWOBHM outfit will issue 13th album in November

Girlschool have confirmed their 13th album Guilty As Sin will be released on November 13.

UDR Music will issue the record, the group’s first since 2011’s Hit And Run – Revisited. Pre-order’s will start on October 9, with the single Come The Revolution available to download instantly to those who pre-order.

The album is produced by Chris Tsangarides, who’s worked with Thin Lizzy and Judas Priest. It’s the NWOBHM band’s first time working with Tsangarides since 1983 EP 1-2-3-4 Rock And Roll.

Girlschool tour Europe with Motorhead and Saxon from November.