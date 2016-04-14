Ginger Wildheart releases The Ones That Got Away

Ginger Wildheart has released The Ones That Got Away on vinyl for Record Store Day on April 16.

The four-track 12-inch will come in a silver sawblade-shaped disc and is limited to 1000 copies.

The Ones That Got Away will be issued by his recently launched record label, Round Records. It includes fan-selected tracks from his subscription project, the Ginger Associated Secret Society (GASS).

Ginger says: “GASS was an exclusive fan club that I set up as a year-long project that promised three brand new songs a month. An album, Year Of The Fan Club, was released with my own favourites cherry picked from the years worth of songs.

“Out of 36 songs, however, there were always going to be fan favourites that stylistically didn’t fit on the album, but were undoubtedly popular enough to release on their own merit. So here it is, the songs voted by the fans, together on this highly collectible piece of limited edition vinyl.”

Record Store Day 2016 will feature exclusive releases from Iron Maiden, Metallica, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Gerard Way, Bring Me The Horizon, Twenty One Pilots and Deftones, among others.

Full event details are available at recordstoreday.co.uk

The Ones That Got Away tracklist

Side 1

Friends Of Bill

Bloody Knees

Side 2