Ginger Wildheart launches Round Records

Ginger Wildheart has launched his own record label in partnership with crowdfunding site Pledgemusic.

Round Records will issue releases by The Wildhearts and Ginger’s Hey! Hello! project, among others.

He says: “Round Records allows me to further explore what can be achieved using the direct-to-fan formula. My last project was a fan club, something that I had always enjoyed as a kid. When I realised that a lot of people didn’t even know what a fan club was, the logical next step was to introduce a record label whose logo was as iconic and the music it releases.

“Growing up with Stiff, Sub Pop and Def Jam, I always loved the idea of a ‘fair’ record company, but I’ve had precious little personal experience in record companies being anything more than a smokescreen run by corporate suits with very little understanding let alone love for the music.

“This time around I’m the boss, and this boss is all about the music.”

In August 2011, Ginger launched his Triple Album Project via Pledgemusic. The pitch was to record a 30-song triple album and the campaign met with immediate success, hitting 100% of the funding target within six hours of launching.

The resulting album released in 2012 won Classic Rock magazine’s Event Of The Year award.

Round Records will kick off with the Hey! Hello!’s Hey! Hello! Too! album on June 3, followed by The Wildhearts’ PHUQ Live on July 1.

Ginger’s solo album boxset is out on August 5 before Mutation’s Mutation III album on September 2.

Visit the label’s Pledgemusic page for full details.

