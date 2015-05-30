Ginger Wildheart offers pledge EP

Ginger Wildheart is offering those who back his upcoming book an exclusive four-track EP.

He’s been on his Songs & Words tour recently and along with the live dates, he launched a PledgeMusic campaign to help produce a book of the same name which will chronicle his career with The Wildhearts.

He says: “I decided to write a book as many of the accounts of The Wildhearts’ turbulent career have since turned into the stuff of traumatic myth and titanic legend. This way I can put the story straight using descriptions of the songs themselves and the life and times behind them.

“The story, however, goes much deeper than merely The Wildhearts, and descends into a solo career that marks the darkest times of my life and the truly tragic depths of my tale.”

He’s been offering a range of bundles for those backing the drive including vinyl and CD releases from his GASS project, along with t-shirts and handwritten lyric sheets. But now he’s decided to throw in some new material to thank fans for their support.

He continues: “If you pledge for a physical product you will receive a four-track EP of brand new unreleased (and as yet unrecorded) songs. This will be available to you at the end of the pledge campaign.”

Ginger is playing this weekend’s Camden Rocks festival in London and has lined up two Halloween shows at The Slade Rooms in Wolverhampton on October 30 and 31. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

