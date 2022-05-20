Ghost's Imperatour line-up unmasked

Ghost have wrapped up the first leg of their Imperatour and amidst the celebrations their official photographer has released an end-of-tour pic with the crew unmasked alongside tour supports Twin Temple and Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats.

One Ghost fan-page (Greek Ghost Fans) has gone the extra mile, saying they've tracked down the identities of the various Nameless Ghouls who have been enthralling arenas across Europe since April.

Named are;

- Chris Catalyst (a.k.a. Aether)

- Cos Sylvan (a.k.a. Rain)

- Dylan Louise (a.k.a. Cumulus / Curvy)

- Hayden Scott (a.k.a. Mountain)

- Jutty Taylor (a.k.a. Swiss/Multi)

- Laura Scarborough (a.k.a. Cirrus/ Tall)

- Per Eriksson (a.k.a. Fire)

- Sophie Amelkin (a.k.a. Sunshine)

A Twitter post by Catalyst confirmed his involvement at least, writing "that's that particular cat out of the bag. So great to be doing this again. Playing this fantastic music with these brilliant people makes me run out of superlatives."

Chris Catalyst has previously been a touring member of Sisters Of Mercy, Ugly Kid Joe, as well as a member of the Ginger Wildheart band. He is also frontman of UK rockers Eureka Machines and a solo artist in his own right.

Per Eriksson was a member of Katatonia from 2009 to 2014, as well as a member of Bloodbath from 2007 until 2017. Jutty Taylor released music as Jutty Ranx and sings for indie group Greyface, while Dylan Louise is a multi-instrumentalist who records under the moniker Mad Gallica.

Details on the other members' extra-curriculars are more scant; Cos Sylvan, Sophie Amelkin and Laura Scarborough each release music as solo artists, and Hayden Scott was the touring drummer for AWOLNATION.

It's a diverse mix of musicians from across different musical spectrums, but as anyone who attended the first leg of the European Imperatour can attest, a talented line-up who helped bring Ghost's newest era to life.

Whether the line-up remains the same for the US leg of the Imperatour later this year remains to be seen, but with Mastodon and Spiritbox joining Ghost on the road it's fair to say they aren't dialing back their ambitions.