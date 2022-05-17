Ghost announce huge tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox

Ghost have announced a blockbuster set of North American tour dates - and they're bringing along some heavyweight pals from the metal scene for the ride.

Joining Tobias Forge and his spooky crew on the next leg of the Imperatour worldwide trek are Atlantan riff beasts Mastodon and fast-riding modern metal hype machine Spiritbox (aside from two dates - Green Bay, Wisconsin, at which Mastodon will swap out for death metal legends Carcass, and Danville, Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Fest, which will feature its own lineup).

The tour announcement also included a new chapter in Ghost's ongoing video series, featuring a somewhat awkward family dinner involving Papa Emeritus IV/Cardinal Copia, Sister Imperator and the ghost of Papa Nihil. Because of course.

Check out the full list of new Ghost tour dates below:

Fri Aug 26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sat Aug 27 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center Arena

Tue Aug 30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wed Aug 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

Fri Sep 2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

Sat Sep 3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Sun Sep 4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Tue Sep 6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena

Thu Sep 8 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Fri Sep 9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena

Sat Sep 10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Mon Sep 12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center

Tue Sep 13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

Thu Sep 15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Fri Sep 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Sat Sep 17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

Mon Sep 19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

Tue Sep 20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

Wed Sep 21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

Fri Sep 23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center