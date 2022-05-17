Ghost announce huge tour with Mastodon and Spiritbox

Ghost have announced a blockbuster set of North American tour dates - and they're bringing along some heavyweight pals from the metal scene for the ride.
Joining Tobias Forge and his spooky crew on the next leg of the Imperatour worldwide trek are Atlantan riff beasts Mastodon and fast-riding modern metal hype machine Spiritbox (aside from two dates - Green Bay, Wisconsin, at which Mastodon will swap out for death metal legends Carcass, and Danville, Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Fest, which will feature its own lineup).
The tour announcement also included a new chapter in Ghost's ongoing video series, featuring a somewhat awkward family dinner involving Papa Emeritus IV/Cardinal Copia, Sister Imperator and the ghost of Papa Nihil. Because of course.
Check out the full list of new Ghost tour dates below:
Ghost Imperatour US tour dates 2022
Fri Aug 26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sat Aug 27 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center Arena
Tue Aug 30 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Wed Aug 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
Fri Sep 2 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
Sat Sep 3 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Sun Sep 4 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Tue Sep 6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena
Thu Sep 8 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Fri Sep 9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena
Sat Sep 10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Mon Sep 12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center
Tue Sep 13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
Thu Sep 15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
Fri Sep 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
Sat Sep 17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum
Mon Sep 19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center
Tue Sep 20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
Wed Sep 21 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena
Fri Sep 23 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center