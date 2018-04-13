Ghost unveil new album Prequelle and insane video for Rats single

Ghost - Prequelle 1. Ashes

2. Rats

3. Faith

4. See the Light

5. Miasma

6. Dance Macabre

7. Pro Memoria

8. Witch Image

9. Helvetesfonster

10. Life Eternal Pre-order from Amazon

Ghost have revealed details of their upcoming fourth album.

The 10-track album is titled Prequelle and will be released on June 1 via Spinefarm/Loma Vista. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-winning Meliora.

The album features new single Rats, as well as tracks including Faith, See The Light, Miasma and Dance Macabre.

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge recently explained the concept behind Prequelle to Revolver magazine .

“It’s themed around medieval times, but it’s definitely clinging on to a lot of very current things,” said Forge. “The Black Death is a great example of a turning point for a whole civilization. Complete villages were annihilated. Most people knew very little, so all of it was God or the Devil – and about their faith being questioned: Why are we being stricken down by this great scourge? It must be because of our not fearing God enough and all this superstitious bullshit."

Ghost have also released a video for the single Rats. The unhinged clip features the band’s ‘new’ singer Cardinal Copia dancing around plague victims in a ruined street outside a US diner.

Prequelle will be released on CD, vinyl and streaming. A bundle that includes cassette and 8-track cartridge versions of the album along with two exclusive 7” singles, plague mask, tote bag and musical Eucharist traveler is also available.

GHOST US TOUR DATES

May 05: RMA, Riverside, CA

May 06: Tucson Music Hall, Tucson, AZ

May 08: Revention, Houston, TX

May 10: Tivoli, Chattanooga, TN

May 11: The Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

May 12: The Fillmore, Detroit, MI:

May 13: Express Live, Columbus, OH

May 15: The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

May 16: Crouse Hinds Theater, Syracuse, NY

May 18: Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, PA

May 19: WMMR BBQ, Philadelphia, PA

May 20: Warner Theatre, Washington, DC

May 22: Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, NC

May 23: Tennessee PAC, Nashville, TN

May 25: Peabody Opera House, St. Louis, MO

May 26: Rocklahoma, Pryor, OK

May 27: Cannon Center, Memphis, TN

May 29: The Clyde Theater, Ft. Wayne, IN

May 31: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

June 01: The Palace Theater, St. Paul, MN