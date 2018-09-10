Ghost share video to announce A Pale Tour Named Death 2019

Ghost have released the fourth part of their Prequelle video series to announce a 2019 European tour.

The clip is titled The Accident and follows New Blood, The Cardinal and Back On The Road, with the new video showing Sister Imperator veering off the the road while listening to Miasma on her car radio.

Papa Emiritus Zero then visits her in hospital, where there’s even a nod to Star Wars villain Darth Vader. Watch the video below.

A Pale Tour Named Death will kick off at Lyon’s Tony Garnier on February 3 and wrap up at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe on February 23.

Last week, Ghost revealed they’d play a special show in Milwaukee on October 31 in honour of fan Jeff Fortune who collapsed and later died after attending a Ghost show in the city in May.

The band were forced to cut the set short on the night, and will return to perform Act II. T-shirts featuring likenesses of Cardinal Copia and Fortune clad in Michael Meyers costumes will be on sale at the show. All proceeds from sales will go to Fortune’s family.

Last month, Ghost released Carpenter Brut's remix of their track Dance Macabre.

Ghost - A Pale Tour Named Death 2019

Feb 03: Lyon Tony Garnier, France

Feb 05: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 06: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Feb 07: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 14: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 15: Bochum Ruhrkongress, Germany

Feb 17: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 18: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 20: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Feb 21: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Feb 23: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden