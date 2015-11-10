Ghost reveal He Is lyric video

Ghost have released a lyric video for their track He Is.

It’s taken from their third album, Meliora, which was launched in August.

One of the band’s Nameless Ghouls recently told Metal Hammer: “Some people are talking about this song as something of a surprise – but I’ve never seen it as a wild card, and I’ve been hearing it for a number of years.

“It was actually written for a different purpose, with a slightly different title, several years ago. The fact that it’s been existing in our little circle of friends for quite a while says a lot about the quality of the song. It’s never gone away.”

Ghost are currently touring Europe, with a run of UK shows next month.