Ghost release uplifting live video of Mary On A Cross

Ghost have shared a live video for their Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic viral smash Mary On A Cross.

The concert footage was filmed at their show in Tampa at the Yuengling Center on September 6, and arrives to mark the wrapping up of the band's North American tour alongside Spiritbox and Mastodon.

"We wish to inform you that all good things must come to an end," the clergy write in a statement. "Although the US Imperatour will wrap this weekend we wanted to leave you with this token of our appreciation for your continued support."

In recent months, Mary On A Cross has undergone an extreme resurgence in popularity, after an alternative version of the track went viral off the back of a fan-made Stranger Things TikTok video. Ghost have since shared the track as an official release.

Mary On A Cross has even hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which ranks each week's most popular songs across all genres. According to Billboard, the song debuted at No. 90 with 6 million U.S. streams (up 7%) and 1,000 downloads sold from September 9 to September 15, serving as the first time Ghost have even made it into the list.

In spite of Ghost's global success, they've also had their fair share of online critics. Recently however, frontman Tobias Forge explained why he doesn't think this to be a problem. In fact, while speaking to Elliot In The Morning, the visionary leader said he believed haters were "actually a good thing" for the band's progress.

Watch Mary On A Cross (Live In Tampa 2022) below: