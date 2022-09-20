Ghost haters, keep on hating - Tobias Forge says it's "actually a good thing"

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has reiterated his stance on the band's inexplicably vocal online critics, noting that the furore raised by certain corners of the Metal Internet any time Ghost are brought up is "actually a good thing" for the band's progress.

Speaking to Elliot In The Morning (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Forge is asked whether he gets angry at people trying to work out what 'area' his band belong in (some, of course, stubbornly suggest Ghost don't belong in metal at all).

"No, definitely not angry," he responds. "That is not my problem, really. I don't have a problem with people having a problem with it.

"If I wanna be the most super-positive person ever and just see everything from a half-full perspective," he adds, "it's, like, a lot of… Most things today [are] measured by activity — Spotify activity, online activity, whatever — as opposed to 30 years ago when it was sales; one record sold was one unit and that was counted. But nowadays, everything is about content and activity."

Forge goes on to acknowledge Ghost's 'haters', noting that if people are talking about his band, whether positively or negatively, it only adds to the hype.

"One thing that people — especially those who aren't really chatting about how good they think we are but how bad they think we are, that adds to the activity. So it's actually a good thing. [Laughs] So keep on talking. It's all good. It's all fun."

Ghost released critically acclaimed fifth album Impera earlier this year, and are currently touring North America with Mastodon and Spiritbox.

