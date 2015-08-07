Ghost issue Majesty stream

Ghost’s have issued a stream of their track Majesty.

It’s from their third album Meliora which will be released on August 21 via Spinefarm Records.

One of the band’s Nameless Ghouls says of the track: “Lyrically, it’s on one hand a hymn about the dark lord of the underworld. On the other, it paints a picture of a swarm of people, whom in a world of complete disaster, idolises an authority that is clearly looking down upon them. How to love something that hates you back.”

They previously issued streams of From The Pinnacle To The Pit and Cirice – and all three tracks are available immediately for those who pre-order the follow-up to 2013’s Infestissumam.

Ghost play this month’s Reading and Leeds festivals and head out on the first part of a European tour in November and December.

The band feature in the latest edition of Classic Rock, available in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Meliora tracklist

01. Spirit 02. From The Pinnacle To The Pit 03. Cirice 04. Spoksonat 05. He Is 06. Mummy Dust 07. Majesty 08. Devil Church 09. Absolution 10. Deus In Absentia