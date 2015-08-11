Ghost announce Unholy Unplugged tour

Ghost have confirmed plans to play a series of acoustic shows in US record shops later this month to promote the upcoming release of their third album Meloria.

The Swedish outfit will perform in major record stores in five American cities – Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Baltimore and Brooklyn.

Ghost say: “The clergy has convened. The time for invocation has come.”

The band recently rid themselves of the “BC” suffix they’d been forced to use as part of their name in the US. The slight name change was made in 2013 after American label officials were worried about potential rights claims over the group’s generic name, even though none were ever raised.

The record shop performances will be followed by appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals later this month before the band return for the Black To The Future North American tour, which starts in Washington, DC on September 22.

Ghost will begin a series of European dates starting November 16 in Cologne, Germany.

Meliora is released on August 21 via Spinefarm Records.

Aug 18: Seattle Silver Platters, WA Aug 20: Los Angeles Amoeba Records, CA Aug 21: Phoenix ZIA, AZ Aug 22: Baltimore Sound Garden, MD Aug 23: Brooklyn Rough Trade, NY