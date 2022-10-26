Get your exclusive signed Lamb Of God lyric sheet with our new Metal Hammer bundle

The bundle features an exclusive cover variant and a lyric sheet hand-signed by Randy Blythe

Lamb Of God bundle
Following the release of Lamb Of God’s ninth album, Omens, Metal Hammer are proud to team up with Richmond, Virginia’s finest metal exports for this exclusive new bundle, only available online.

This special edition of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine features an exclusive variant cover, plus an Omens lyric sheet hand-signed by none other than Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe himself! There are only 200 bundles available worldwide, so pick yours up while you can.

Speaking to us for their fiery cover feature, in the new issue, singer Blythe revealed that their angry new album is inspired by the “angst” and tensions in today’s world of unrest.

“If there’s a unifying theme of Omens, it’s to pay attention to what’s happened in the past, because it’s happening now,” Randy says. “Authoritarian tendencies are rising up again – especially on the far right – and we have to pay attention to that so we don’t let the fucking demogogues have their way. We just don’t seem to be learning – motherfuckers, pay attention!”

As well as the rest of that Lamb Of God interview, issue 367 of Metal Hammer also features exclusive features, reviews and news starring the likes of The Hu, Mitch Lucker, Halestorm, Hellraiser, Amy Lee, Lorna Shore, Murderdolls, Devin Townsend and much, much more.

Omens is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Lamb Of God tour the UK and Europe later this year.

