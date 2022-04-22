Get prepped for festival season with up to 60% off tents, coolers, BBQs and more at Go Outdoors

With Download 2022 only a matter of weeks away now, and 2000 Trees, Bloodstock and Reading & Leeds not much beyond that, you might be starting to think about the camping gear you and your buds will need to help survive a debauched weekend of rock and metal in the elements? If you'd rather have more money in your pocket to spend on beer, Go Outdoors is currently dishing out up to 60% off loads of camping essentials, including a hot tub...

You'll find everything from killer Berghaus tents to large-volume coolers and portable cooking gear up for grabs. To bag the discount you need to sign up for a Go Outdoors Members card which you can buy online for just £5. It'll give you access to loads of great offers like this one and the small fee is a drop in the ocean compared to the huge sums you'll save.

If your current tent had its first outing at the 1980 Monsters Of Rock, then maybe you'll enjoy £441 off this Hi-Gear Hampton 6 person tent, currently slashed from £770 down to £329. Not only is it fully waterproof with a sewn-in groundsheet, but the bedroom space features darkened materials to make all your goth dreams come true (and keep the hangover-hammering morning sun at bay). There's also different-sized tents on offer from Berghaus, Vango and Coleman in the sale.

For liquid refreshment, you'll also appreciate this swish 45-litre cooler, currently £79 down from £140. It's got wheels for making light work of getting your beer from the car park to the campsite, and you can celebrate with a cool brewski once your tent is up.

But these are just a few highlights from a sale that includes everything from sleeping bags and camp beds, to lanterns, rucksacks, stoves and more to make your festival experience even more enjoyable.

Go Outdoors: Up to 60% off camping gear

You'll have the best pitch on-site when you upgrade your camping essentials in this mega Go Outdoors sale. You'll save so much cash you'll have plenty of beer tokens left to have the weekend of your life!

Shop the sale by category