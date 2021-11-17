Get $150 off the Beats Studio3 in this brilliant Black Friday deal

The Black Friday wireless headphones deals are already starting to filter through ahead of the day itself which is great news if you’re looking to grab an early bargain.

And right now over at Best Buy, they’re selling the Beats Studio3 noise cancelling headphones for $199 - that’s down from the list price of $349.99 meaning you’ll save a lip-smacking $150.

The deal covers three variations of Beats Studio3: Midnight Black, Matte Black and Shadow Grey. If you’re based in the UK, you can save £30.95 on the Beats Studio3 at Amazon, who have reduced the price from £299.95 to £269.

Beats Studio3: Were Beats Studio3: Were $349.99 , now $199 - save $150

The Beats Studio3 noise cancelling headphones are a great purchase if you're looking for a set of cans for travelling. They fold away and sound great while on the daily commute.

The Beats Studio3 are Beats’ flagship over-ear headphones are comfortable to wear and boast a battery life of 22 hours, while a quick 10-minute charge will give you three hours of music if you’re low on power– perfect if you’re in a rush.

They have active noise cancellation, can be connected to iOS or Android devices and are a great set of headphones to carry with you throughout the day as they can be folded away when not in use.

