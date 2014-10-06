Gerard Way in retro clip for Millions

Gerard Way has released a new video for his track Millions.

The song is taken from the former My Chemical Romance singer’s debut solo album, Hesitant Alien, out now.

He says the album is heavily influenced by Britpop and by Frank Black’s work both as a solo artist and with Pixies.

Way played his first ever solo gigs this year, at Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK.

