George Lynch to score video game Blackroom

Guitarist George Lynch will provide the soundtrack to upcoming video game Blackroom, it’s been confirmed.

The first-person shooter is being developed by Id Software founders John Romero and Adrian Carmack under the Night Work Games banner. The pair are known for their work on classic games Wolfenstein, Doom and Quake.

Blackroom is described as “a visceral, varied and violent shooter that harkens back to classic FPS play with a mixture of exploration, speed, and intense, weaponised combat.”

A Kickstarter campaign to help fund the project has been set up – and Lynch has been named as a key member of the team. They’re looking for $700,000 and, if successful, Blackroom is expected to launch in winter 2018.

Lynch has been working with Ray Luzier and Doug Pinnick on KXM’s as-yet-untitled second album, expected to launch later this year on Rat Pak Records.