KXM wrap up drum work on 2nd album

KXM drummer Ray Luzier has finished recording his parts for the band’s upcoming second album.

Luzier, who also drums for Korn, posted an Instagram picture from Steakhouse Studio in Los Angeles, along with the caption: “KXM 2 drums complete.”

The supergroup also features King’s X man Doug Pinnick on vocals and bass, and Lynch Mob and former Dokken guitarist George Lynch.

The follow-up to 2014’s self-titled debut album is due out later this year on Rat Pak Records, with Chris Collier on production duty.

Earlier this month, Luzier discussed his work with Steel Panther in the 1990s. He said: “I’m the original drummer in Steel Panther. Not a lot of people know that. They don’t believe it.”

