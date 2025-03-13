Gentle Giant's Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience will be released in May

UK prog legends Gentle Giant have announced that their reimagined, remastered and remixed version of their 1977 live album Playing The Fool, will be released as Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience through Chrysalis Records on May 2.

The new edition will be released across several formats including double CD, triple vinyl, Blu-ray and digital download in 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos mixes. The album has been newly mixed and mastered from the original source tapes by producer Dan Bornemark, who has worked extensively with the band on their recent archival projects.

Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience features brand new sleeve notes and photographs along with a tracklisting that reflects the original running order of the setlist played on the tour, including three previously unreleased tracks, including Interview and Timing, and the between song banter from frontman Derek Shulman.

“Effectively what you're hearing on this album is the whole show with all the bells and whistles included with me speaking to the audience and to the band just like it was on the night," says Shulman.

1. Intro

2. Just the Same / Proclamatio3. On Reflection

4. Interview

5. The Runaway / Experience

6. Sweet Georgia Brown (Breakdown in Brussels)

7. So Sincere

8. Excerpts from Octopus

9. Band Introduction

10. Funny Ways

11. Timing / Violin Solo

12. Free Hand

13. Peel The Paint / I Lost My Head