Gentle Giant's Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience will be released in May

By ( Prog ) published

Gentle Giant's classic 1977 live album has been reimagined, remixed and remastered

Gentle Giant
(Image credit: Press)

UK prog legends Gentle Giant have announced that their reimagined, remastered and remixed version of their 1977 live album Playing The Fool, will be released as Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience through Chrysalis Records on May 2.

The new edition will be released across several formats including double CD, triple vinyl, Blu-ray and digital download in 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos mixes. The album has been newly mixed and mastered from the original source tapes by producer Dan Bornemark, who has worked extensively with the band on their recent archival projects.

Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience features brand new sleeve notes and photographs along with a tracklisting that reflects the original running order of the setlist played on the tour, including three previously unreleased tracks, including Interview and Timing, and the between song banter from frontman Derek Shulman.

You may like

“Effectively what you're hearing on this album is the whole show with all the bells and whistles included with me speaking to the audience and to the band just like it was on the night," says Shulman.

Pre-order Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience.

Gentle Giant Playing the Fool: The Complete Live Experience - Available May 2nd PRE-ORDER NOW! - YouTube Gentle Giant Playing the Fool: The Complete Live Experience - Available May 2nd PRE-ORDER NOW! - YouTube
Watch On

Gentle Giant

(Image credit: Chrysalis Records)

Gentle Giant: Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience
1. Intro
2. Just the Same / Proclamatio3. On Reflection
4. Interview
5. The Runaway / Experience
6. Sweet Georgia Brown (Breakdown in Brussels)
7. So Sincere
8. Excerpts from Octopus
9. Band Introduction
10. Funny Ways
11. Timing / Violin Solo
12. Free Hand
13. Peel The Paint / I Lost My Head

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

Read more
Gentle Giant
Gentle Giant announce reimagined, remixed and remastered version of 1977 live album Playing The Fool
Status Quo onstage
Status Quo announce long-awaited expanded edition of classic Status Quo – Live! album
Yes pose for a group photo around a table in 1972
Super Deluxe edition of classic Yes album Close To The Edge on the way
Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe – And Evening of Yes Music Plus
“Their own songs, freed from the dated sonics of their recorded counterparts, benefit most from the live treatment”: Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe’s An Evening Of Yes Music Plus returns in 4-disc set
Wishbone Ash
Twelve-disc Wishbone Ash Live At The BBC box set out in March
Tangerine Dream
New six-disc edition of Tangerine Dream's Phaedra to be released to celebrate the album's 50th anniversary
Latest in
Gentle Giant
Gentle Giant's Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience will be released in May
Nice Cave, Flea
“There was no malice intended; it was just the sort of obnoxious thing I would say back then.” Nick Cave once famously dismissed Red Hot Chili Peppers' music as “garbage”, now he's working with Flea on a song with “arguably the greatest lyric ever”
Daevid Allen
“Gong’s appeal? Not becoming too commercially successful”: Daevid Allen bade a grateful farewell with I See You – but he still believed in the future
Deftones 2022
Deftones announce more North American dates for 2025 with IDLES in support
Papa V Perpetua
"My reason for being there is the connection between myself and everybody that I brought with me." Tobias Forge on why Ghost's upcoming shows will be a phone-free zone
Spinal Tap
“This time, we’re going beyond 11.” Watch the first teaser for Spinal Tap sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, as a release date for the second 'rockumentary' on the legendary English hard rock band is announced
Latest in News
Gentle Giant
Gentle Giant's Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience will be released in May
Nice Cave, Flea
“There was no malice intended; it was just the sort of obnoxious thing I would say back then.” Nick Cave once famously dismissed Red Hot Chili Peppers' music as “garbage”, now he's working with Flea on a song with “arguably the greatest lyric ever”
Deftones 2022
Deftones announce more North American dates for 2025 with IDLES in support
Papa V Perpetua
"My reason for being there is the connection between myself and everybody that I brought with me." Tobias Forge on why Ghost's upcoming shows will be a phone-free zone
Spinal Tap
“This time, we’re going beyond 11.” Watch the first teaser for Spinal Tap sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, as a release date for the second 'rockumentary' on the legendary English hard rock band is announced
Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon in 2017
Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher explains Brent Hinds exit: “Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things”
More about prog
Daevid Allen

“Gong’s appeal? Not becoming too commercially successful”: Daevid Allen bade a grateful farewell with I See You – but he still believed in the future
Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon in 2017

Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher explains Brent Hinds exit: “Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things”
Nice Cave, Flea

“There was no malice intended; it was just the sort of obnoxious thing I would say back then.” Nick Cave once famously dismissed Red Hot Chili Peppers' music as “garbage”, now he's working with Flea on a song with “arguably the greatest lyric ever”

See more latest
Most Popular
Nice Cave, Flea
“There was no malice intended; it was just the sort of obnoxious thing I would say back then.” Nick Cave once famously dismissed Red Hot Chili Peppers' music as “garbage”, now he's working with Flea on a song with “arguably the greatest lyric ever”
Robb Flynn of Machine Head holding two whiskey bottles shaped like shotguns
“Let freedom ring with a …” Machine Head have launched a new whiskey in shotgun-shaped bottles
Spinal Tap
“This time, we’re going beyond 11.” Watch the first teaser for Spinal Tap sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, as a release date for the second 'rockumentary' on the legendary English hard rock band is announced
Deftones 2022
Deftones announce more North American dates for 2025 with IDLES in support
Papa V Perpetua
"My reason for being there is the connection between myself and everybody that I brought with me." Tobias Forge on why Ghost's upcoming shows will be a phone-free zone
Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon in 2017
Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher explains Brent Hinds exit: “Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things”
Oasis in 2024
"Any bigmouths talking to the press are gonna get dealt with." Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher fears there is a "mole" inside the band's organisation after "sources" reportedly leak the new Oasis line-up
Spiritbox
Spiritbox have released two new live tracks only available until tomorrow
Papa V Perpetua of Ghost in 2025, next to the Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster
“All of a sudden, it’s like, ‘We want to announce now, what do we say?’”: Ghost’s Tobias Forge explains why Papa V Perpetua was unveiled on the Black Sabbath farewell show poster
Cover art for Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Smashing Pumpkins classic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness to be turned into an opera for 30th anniversary