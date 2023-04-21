Gentle Giant to reissue remixed version of eighth album Interview

UK prog legends Gentle Giant are to have their 1976 album Interview reissued on 180g vinyl, including a special limited sky blue coloured vinyl version of the Steven Wilson remix version of the album, CD and 5.1 Blu-ray through Chrysalis Records on June 16. You can watch a video trailer for the new release below.

Interview was the band's eighth studio album and was originally released on April 23 1976. The album was a concept album conceived as a radio interview. Three of the tracks integrate brief "interview" sections which were staged in the studio, featuring then Sounds writer Phil Sutcliffe.

Interview was recorded by the Derek Shulman, Ray Shulman, Gary Green, Kerry Minnear and John Weathers line-up of the band.

The new version includes a Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround sound rmeix of the album from Steven Wilson as well as featuring the original 1976 stereo mix, original 1976 quad mix, instrumental mixes, and custom visuals for each track are all included in the CD/Blu-ray version.

Co-founding bassist and composer Ray Shulman sadly passed away earlier this month aged 73. Brother Derek said, "I was with him until the end as he bravely battled a long illness. At least I know he is now at peace." A full tribute to Ray will appear in the next issue of Prog Magazine.

Pre-order Interview.