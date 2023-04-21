Gentle Giant to reissue remixed version of eighth album Interview

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Gentle Giant's 1976 concept album Interview will be reissued in June. Watch a video trailer for the release here...

Gentle Giant
(Image credit: Chrysaliis)

UK prog legends Gentle Giant are to have their 1976 album Interview reissued on 180g vinyl, including a special  limited sky blue coloured vinyl version of the Steven Wilson remix version of the album, CD and 5.1 Blu-ray through Chrysalis Records on June 16. You can watch a video trailer for the new release below.

Interview was the band's eighth studio album and was originally released on April 23 1976. The album was a concept album conceived as a radio interview. Three of the tracks integrate brief "interview" sections which were staged in the studio, featuring then Sounds writer Phil Sutcliffe.

Interview was recorded by the Derek Shulman, Ray Shulman, Gary Green, Kerry Minnear and John Weathers line-up of the band.

The new version includes a Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround sound rmeix of the album from Steven Wilson as well as featuring the original 1976 stereo mix, original 1976 quad mix, instrumental mixes, and custom visuals for each track are all included in the CD/Blu-ray version.

Co-founding bassist and composer Ray Shulman sadly passed away earlier this month aged 73. Brother Derek said, "I was with him until the end as he bravely battled a long illness. At least I know he is now at peace." A full tribute to Ray will appear in the next issue of Prog Magazine.

Pre-order Interview.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.