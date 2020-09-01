Gentle Giant announce first ever official t-shirt

Prog rock legends Gentle Giant have released their first ever official t-shirt. You cna see the band's promotional video for the new short below.

The new t-shirt is available from the band’s own merchandise line. The t-shirt design was inspired by an old poster from a show the band played in Zurich, Switzerland in 1975.

Prog readers can get a 10% discount by using the code GG10 if you order via pre-sale.

"We hope all friends, fans and followers will enjoy wearing the first of the many ‘OFFICIAL’ Gentle Giant merch," say the band.

Gentle Giant recently reunited virtually for a brand new version of their song Proclamation, the opening track from 1974's The Power And The Glory. It was the first time band members Derek, Ray and Philip Shulman, Gary Green, Kerry Minnear, John 'Pugwash' Weathers and Malcolm Mortimore had been seen together for over 30 years.

Pre-order the new Gentle Giant t-shirt.