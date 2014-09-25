Genesis reveal documentary date

Genesis have announced a documentary featuring their classic lineup will air next month.

Titled Genesis: Together And Apart, it will be screened on BBC2 on October 4 at 9.15pm and will feature unseen archive material along with rare performance footage from throughout the band’s career.

A statement from the BBC says: “From their beginnings as a band of songwriters in the late 1960s to its final incarnation as a rock giant in the 1990s – via full-blown theatrical progressive rock in the mid-1970s and the subtler jazzy pop of the early 1980s – Genesis could perplex and enrage the die-hards, while exciting and exhilarating the newer disciples.

“Made with the full co-operation of Genesis, the film reunites all original members of the band – Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford.”

The documentary marks the start of a new BBC series of music programming to highlight the inaugural BBC Music Awards, which takes place at London’s Earl’s Court in December.

Earlier this month, Gabriel was the recipient of the 2014 Prog God Award at the Progressive Music Awards held at London’s Underglobe.