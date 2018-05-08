Genesis memorabilia worth an estimated £40,000 to go under the hammer

Genesis memorabilia worth an estimated £40,000 is to be auctioned later this month.

Peter Vickers began collecting Genesis records and memorabilia in the mid-70s and also wrote several articles about the band for magazines and online. He also produced books about Genesis and rare collectables.

Vickers died a few years ago and his family have decided that the items he collected should now be enjoyed by other Genesis fans.

The Peter Vickers Collection of Genesis Records & Memorabilia will go under the hammer later this month via Special Auction Services and there are 340 items, including a stock copy US release of The Silent Sun, the band’s first single on the Parrot Label. The single, only thought to exist as a promo, has an estimate of £2000-3000.

There’s also a mono copy of From Genesis To Revelation, which is expected to fetch £800, while two 7-inch singles – an original Japanese copy of I know What I Like and an original New Zealand pressing of Where The Sour Turns To Sweet are estimated at £1000-1500 each.

Other items of note include the concert programme from the band’s 1972 Foxtrot tour, an original programme for the 1973 Rome Festival and a large framed Charisma Records poster from 1974.

Music expert at Special Auction Services, David Martin, says: “This is the best ‘one artist’ collection I have ever seen in terms of rarity, breadth and quality.

“I am a Genesis fan myself, particularly of the Peter Gabriel period, and consider myself fairly knowledgeable about the band, but there are many items in the collection that surprised me.

“With around 340 lots in total, this sale is not to be missed by any Genesis fan!”

The auction will take place at Saleroom One, 81 Greenham Business Park, Newbury, RG19 6HW, with the Music and Entertainment sale at 10am on May 15 and the Genesis Sale at 10am on May 16.