Genesis announce five disc BBC box set featuring previously unreleased material

Genesis have announced that they will release a 53-track 5-CD and 24-track triple-LP BBC Broadcasts set on March 10.

The new set has been curated by founder member Tony Banks and the group’s long-time engineer and producer Nick Davis and is the first time all of these tracks have been released on vinyl and the first time a majority of the iconic 1987 Wembley show have been made available in an audio only format.

With only a handful of these tracks previously officially available, BBC Broadcasts spans the band's career from 1970 to 1988, featuring all three of the group’s vocalists, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Ray Wilson.

Stretching from the very beginnings of the band’s career via appearances on Night Ride and John Peel, the set encompasses both of the group’s Knebworth performances from both 1978 and 1992, as well as their much-loved 1980 show at London’s Lyceum, and the sell-out run of shows at Wembley in 1987.

The set also includes material from the NEC in 1998 and Paris Theatre and Night Ride sessions from the early 70s, as well as the much sought-after encore version of Watcher Of The Skies at Wembley Empire Pool in 1975.

You can see the new artwork and the tracklisting for BBC Broadcasts below.

Pre-order BBC Broadcasts.

(Image credit: UMC)

Genesis: BBC Broadcasts

All tracks previously officially unreleased except where indicated.

5CD Set

CD1

1. Shepherd - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

2. Pacidy - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

3. Let Us Now Make Love - Night Ride 1970 (previously released on ‘enesis Archive 1967–75)

4. Fountain Of Salmacis - Paris 1972

5. Musical Box - Paris 1972

6. Stagnation - Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

7. Harlequin - Peel Jan 1972

8. Get Em Out By Friday - Peel sept 1972

9. Harold The Barrel - Peel sept 1972

10. Twilight Alehouse - Peel sept 1972

11. Watcher Of The Skies - In Concert 1975

CD2

1. Squonk - Knebworth 1978

2. Burning Rope - Knebworth 1978

3. Dance On A Volcano - Knebworth 1978

4. Drum Duet - Knebworth 1978

5. Los Endos - Knebworth 1978

6. Deep In The Motherlode - Lyceum 1980

7. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight - Lyceum 1980

8. Carpet Crawlers - Lyceum 1980

9. One For The Vine - Lyceum 1980

10. Behind The Lines - Lyceum 1980

11. Duchess - Lyceum 1980

12. Guide Vocal - Lyceum 1980

13. Turn it On Again - Lyceum 1980

14. Dukes Travels - Lyceum 1980

15. Dukes End - Lyceum 1980

CD 3

1. Say It’s Alright Joe - Lyceum 1980

2. The Lady Lies - Lyceum 1980

3. Ripples - Lyceum 1980

4. In The Cage - Lyceum 1980

5. The Raven - Lyceum 1980

6. Afterglow - Lyceum 1980

7. Follow You, Follow Me - Lyceum 1980

8. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) - Lyceum 1980

9. The Knife - Lyceum 1980

10. Mama - Wembley 1987 (previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)

11. Domino - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

CD 4

1. That’s All - Wembley 1987(previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)

2. The Brazilian - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

3. Throwing It All Away - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

4. Home By The Sea - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’)

5. Second Home By The Sea - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

6., Invisible Touch - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

7. Drum Duet - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

8. Los Endos - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

9. Not About Us - NEC 1998

10. Dividing Line - NEC 1998

CD5

1. No Son of Mine - Knebworth 1992

2. Driving The Last Spike - Knebworth 1992

3. Old Medley - Knebworth 1992

4. Fading Lights - Knebworth 1992

5. Hold On My Heart - Knebworth 1992

6. I Can’t Dance - Knebworth 1992

3LP Set

All tracks previously officially unreleased except where indicated. All tracks previously unreleased on vinyl.

Side 1

1. Musical Box - Paris 1972

2. Stagnation - Sounds Of ‘70 1971(previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

3. Harlequin - Peel Jan 1972

4. Harold The Barrel - Peel Sept 1972

Side 2

1. Get Em Out By Friday - Peel Sept 1972

2. Watcher Of The Skies - In Concert 1975

3. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight - Lyceum 1980

4. Carpet Crawlers - Lyceum 1980

Side 3

1. Behind The Lines - Lyceum 1980

2. Duchess - Lyceum 1980

3. Guide Vocal - Lyceum 1980

4. Dukes Travels - Lyceum 1980

5. Dukes End - Lyceum 1980

Side 4

1. Say It’s Alright Joe - Lyceum 1980

2. The Lady Lies - Lyceum 1980

3. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) - Lyceum 1980

Side 5

1. Mama - Wembley 1987 (previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)

2. That’s All - Wembley 1987 (previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)

3. Home By The Sea - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

4. Second Home By The Sea - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

Side 6

1, Throwing It All Away - Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

2. No Son Of Mine - Knebworth

3. Driving The Last Spike - Knebworth