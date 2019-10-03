Gene Simmons undergoes surgery to remove kidney stones

Kiss bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons has undergone surgery in Los Angeles to remove kidney stones.

Simmons had to fly back from the band’s End Of The Road tour last month due to a “medical procedure” which resulted in Kiss having to postpone their show at Salt Lake City’s USANA Amphitheatre.

At the time, Simmons said: "Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well."

Now his wife Shannon Tweed Simmons has revealed on Instagram that the Kiss star has had the second of three operations.

She says: “Well, now that the cat’s out of the bag, this is Gene’s second of three procedures that will remove these large kidney stones so he can move on with Rockin’ & Rollin‘ and, by the way, happy anniversary to my wonderful husband.”

She later posted a picture of Simmons in a wheelchair with the caption: “Gene is stealing socks from the hospital.”

Kiss will return to the road in mid-November for more shows across Australia, New Zealand and Japan and will headline the UK’s Download festival in June next year.

