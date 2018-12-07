Gene Simmons pays tribute to his mother Flora, who has died at the age of 93

Kiss star Gene Simmons has paid tribute to his mother Flora, who has died at the age of 93.

The vocalist and bassist uploaded a post to his Facebook page showing a picture of him as a young boy with his mother, and says he is “heartbroken” at losing her.

Simmons says: “I lost my mother. My mentor. My moral compass. And I am heartbroken. My mother, Flora Klein passed away at 93 years of age.

"No illness. No pain. She simply quietly, went to sleep. My mother will always be in my thoughts and in my heart. Today. And forever.

“And I would urge all of you, to run over, put your arms around your mother, kiss her and tell her how much you love her. Do this every day!”

Simmons and his Kiss bandmates Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer will head out on the End Of The Road tour throughout next year.