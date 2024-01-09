"Not only is the quality of life getting lower, but our politics and economy are volatile". Gen And The Degenerates tackle uncertain futures on dystopian new single Kids Wanna Dance

Gen And The Degenerates have shared the new single Kids Wanna Dance, lifted from their upcoming debut album Anti-Fun Propaganda, which is scheduled for release on February 23 via Marshall Records.

Accompanying the new song is a music video which sees the band tackle uncomfortable truths while mimicking a protest, before clips of pollution, deforestation and excessive waste appear to highlight the uncertainty of our planet's future.

Speaking of the new track, vocalist Genevieve Glynn-Reeves comments: "This song is about trying to reconcile the knowledge that the future of our world is very uncertain, getting up each day and trying to build a life for ourselves. Beyond that, we all want to find a way to make those lives enjoyable.



“Not only is the quality of life getting lower, but our politics and economy are volatile; we have to ask ourselves questions like ‘Is it even ethical to have children?’ because of the state that previous generations have left the planet in."



They continue, “It seems that if people want to spend all their time making stupid videos on TikTok or spend all their money frivolously, then why shouldn't they? There are no stable careers, and they won't be able to afford a house anyway. We all need to find the joy we can and each our way of dancing through the end times."

On forthcoming new album Anti-Fun Propaganda, which was recorded and produced by Ross Orton (Arctic Monkeys, Amyl and the Sniffers, Drenge), the band approach "difficult conversations with a sense of lightness and humour".

Next month, Genevieve and co. will hit the road as special guests to Flogging Molly on their US tour, kicking off on February 16.

Watch the video for new single Kids Wanna Dance below:

Anti-Fun Propaganda tracklist:

Kids Wanna Dance

Girls! Ft. Uninvited

Anti-Fun Propaganda

That's Enough Internet For Today

All Figured Out

Plan B (Interlude)

Famous

BIG HIT SINGLE

Post-Cool

Jude's Song