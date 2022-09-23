Gen and the Degenerates drop riotous new single My Perfect

Gen and the Degenerates have shared their new riotous single, My Perfect.

The track, which salutes the 'real' forbidden love of a queer relationship, features heated lyrics such as 'Your body pressed against my body / My body against the chain link / Red imprints left in my skin / Where you end I begin' and a racing rhythm propelled by distortion-soaked guitars.

Of the new track, vocalist Genevieve Glynn-Reeves says: "My Perfect is a song about forbidden love, which has always been a big theme in songwriting but has historically been from a straight male narrative, especially in Rock.



"If we’re going to talk about real forbidden love, like the kind of love that’s in contempt of both church and state, then queer people have a lot to bring to the table.”

Adding: “I was inspired by my own experiences of course but also by conversations with one of my close friends who grew up in Poland, a very religious country where there is a lot of stigma around queerness. I wanted the lyrics to feel both intimate and dangerous.”

Later this month, Gen and the Degenerates will be hitting the road across the UK for a headline tour, starting from September 28 in Glasgow and wrapping up on November 17 in London. Meanwhile, they'll be making stops in Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham, Cardiff and more.

Listen to My Perfect below:

Sept 28: Glasgow Broadcast

Sept 29: Manchester Deaf Institute

Sept 30: Sheffield Sidney & Matilda

Oct 01: Nottingham Chameleon

Oct 05: Cardiff The Moon

Oct 06: Bristol Louisiana

Oct 07: Brighton Green Door Store

Oct 08: Birmingham The Rainbow

Nov 16: Leeds Lending Room

Nov 17: London The Grace