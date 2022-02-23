Gen And The Degenerates flip off the patriarchy with effortlessly cool post-punk on new single Girl God Gun

Post-punk rockers Gen and the Degenerates have unleashed a new track, Girl God Gun. The release coincides with the announcement of their upcoming EP, Only Alive When In Motion, set to arrive on March 30 via Marshall Records.

Girl God Gun is a gritty, post-punk riffy stomper that presents a black finger nail-painted middle finger to the patriarchy, as well as to all those who refuse to see women, especially those working as artists within the music industry, as multi-faceted human beings.

Directed by Humble Film Productions, the track is accompanied by an artistic, witty music video that brings the song's humorous references to life.

"Girl God Gun depicts both the real and abstract things I identify with more than the label of Woman" explains vocalist Genevieve Glynn-Reeves.

"Written as a tongue in cheek bite back at those who insist on asking me how it feels to be a “woman in music” I hope that in amongst the absurd lyrics and humour you can get a better picture of who I am. Not a "woman in music" but a member of a band, a queer person, and an artist in my own right."

Guitarist Sean Healand-Sloan adds, "Girl God Gun is the Degenerate take on post-punk; drawing inspiration from both modern and 70s styles of post punk, whilst bringing energy and heaviness into the sound from our grounding in rock with guitars that draw influence from Sonic Youth and Trail of Dead."

Sharing details on the forthcoming EP, Gen continues, "The single comes from our debut EP Only Alive When In Motion which we see as our evolution; it’s full of themes that are important to us from mental health and eating disorders, to self identity and the dangers of worshipping idols. Its our first big riotous punk-filled step towards where we want to go as Degenerates.”

Gen and the Degenerates will also be setting off on tour in support of Skunk Anansie from April 7. They will additionally be performing at Brighton’s The Great Escape.

Watch the video below and pre-save Only Alive When In Motion now.

Only Alive When In Motion track listing:

1. Crying War

2. Adore Me

3. Girl God Gun

4. Wild Thing

5. Burn Your Pedestals

Skunk Anansie 25 Years Tour w/ Gen and the Degenerates:

Apr 07: Nottingham, Rock City

Apr 08: Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Apr 09: Brighton, Dome

Apr 11: Cardiff, University Great Hall (SOLD OUT)

Apr 12: Bristol, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)

Apr 14: Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Apr 15: Folkestone, Leads Cliff Hall

Apr 16: Guildford, G Live

Apr 18: Leicester, O2 Academy

Apr 19: Lincoln, The Engine Shed

Apr 22: Birmingham, O2 Academy

Apr 23: Sheffield, O2 Academy

Apr 26: Glasgow, O2 Academy

Apr 27: Leeds, O2 Academy