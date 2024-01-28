Gleb Kolyadin facing threat of deportation back to Russia

Iamthemorning pianist Gleb Kolyadin is facing the threat of being deported to Russia, according to a social media post from the band.

It appears the musician and composer, who has also released three solo albums, is currently in jail in Thailand with the Russian government demanding he and bandmates from the popular Russian band Би-2/B-2, with whom he had recently played a concert in the country, be returned to Russia. Kolyadin is not a full member of the band and only performs with Би-2/B-2 as a session musician.

In a social media post, Iamthemorning band mate Marjana Semkina alerted the world to Kolyadin's plight:

"Guys, terrible thing happened. Gleb Kolyadin has been in jail in Thailand for the past three days. He was there as a session keyboard player with Би-2/B-2 and they got arrested - they've been inconvenient for Russian government for a while cause they are a very big band and they are very obviously anti-war and anti-Putin so they moved out of the country a while ago, just like Gleb did. They continued to tour abroad and now Russian authorities found an excuse to detain them and they are demanding that they are deported from Thailand to Russia (which automatically takes away his chances to continue living in the UK cause deportation on your record never looks good) where they might be persecuted for their anti-war views and actions.

Their legal/management team of course is working on it and the only thing we can do is spread the word and try and reach as many people as possible - and i ask everyone to please please message @prdthailand if you're on twitter asking them to free Bi2 (and Gleb with them).

If anyone has any connection to appropriate news outlets I'd appreciate the help. The more this gets around the more pressure Thailand authorities will feel to not give in to Putin's bullying and not aid and abet his tyrannical system."

Kolyadin currently has a Resident Permit form the UK government through a Global Talent visa which he is currently looking to extend next year. Bandmate Marjana Semkina currently has indefinite leave to remain in the UK

A post on the Би-2/B-2 Facebook page elaborates further:

"We are now at the Phuket Island migration police detention center, Thailand.

The concert on January 24 in Phuket was great, but after that we were detained by the police: the reason for the detention was incorrectly formulated documents by the organizers.

It is important to note that all B-2 concerts are held in accordance with local laws and practices. Last year we successfully played over 60 concerts in three dozen countries - including two shows in Thailand.

Of course, recent concerts in Pattaya and Phuket were also held officially, involving local organizers and adhering to all the necessary security requirements of the event.

Returning to custody: we spent our first night in a police station cell.

All members of the group, including citizens of Russia, Israel and Australia, were detained. The soloists and founders of the band, Lev and Shur, are not citizens of Russia.

The court took place the next day: a decision was made on the fine, which was paid on the spot. Unfortunately, during the trial, we were not provided with a translator and we were not able to read the contents of the case documents.

Here, the annoying story of offense was not closed.

After the trial, we were detained by the Thai Migration Police, under whose supervision we await a resolution of the issue related to our stay in the country.

We have not been charged further. The situation and the noise around it suggest that external pressure played not the last role in our detention. We know that the causes of this pressure are our creativity, our views, our position.

At this moment we are waiting for our transfer to Bangkok, where the issue of our stay in Thailand has to be finally resolved. We are in contact with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, its representatives in Thailand are involved in resolving the situation. Along with the fact that the Australian consul who arrived at our place of detention was not allowed in.

We thank our fans for their participation and support. We can't compete at speed with a toxic propaganda machine - but we will inform you about what is happening to us as soon as possible.

With faith in goodness and good music,

B-2".