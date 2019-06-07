Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi will hold a special event at Black Sabbath exhibition

Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi will appear at the upcoming Black Sabbath exhibition later this month for an ‘in conversation with’ event.

The exhibition has been brought together by Home Of Metal in conjunction with Birmingham's Museums Trust and has been organised in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary.

It’ll run from June 26 until September 29 in the their home town at the city’s Museum & Art Gallery and will look back at their history, celebrate their contribution to British music, and explore the history between the band and their fans.

Today it’s been announced that on the opening night, the pair will chat with Phil Alexander about the band’s history, while fans will also have the chance to buy an exclusive limited edition poster on the night, signed by both Iommi and Butler.

Fans buying a ticket for the 26th will also have a private viewing of the exhibition and receive a complimentary drink.

Visit the Home Of Metal’s website for further information.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Iommi and Butler would attend the Black Sabbath Bridge naming ceremony in Birmingham on the afternoon of June 26.