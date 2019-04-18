Watch trailer for Birmingham's Black Sabbath 50 Years exhibition

A trailer for Birmingham’s Black Sabbath 50 Years exhibition has been released.

The event has been brought together by Home Of Metal in conjunction with Birmingham's Museums Trust and has been organised in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary.

The exhibition will run from June 26 until September 29 in the their home town at the city’s Museum & Art Gallery and will look back at their history, celebrate their contribution to British music, and explore the history between the band and their fans.

Ozzy says: “I don't get the chance to go and see Birmingham very often, but I've never tried to hide my accent and I've never denied that I'm from Birmingham. I’m absolutely so proud with what I've done with my life – it's unbelievable. Just hold on to your dreams, because you know what? Every once in a while they come true.”

Geezer Butler adds: “I’ve always maintained that Sabbath fans are the most loyal and honest and most independently minded of all.

“I thank each and every one of them for their incredible support over the years.”

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale from 11am today from the Home Of Metal website.

In addition to the Sabbath exhibition, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery, The New Art Gallery Walsall, MAC (Midlands Art Centre) Eastside Projects, and Centrala will also run events from May until September celebrating the the history, art and culture of heavy metal.