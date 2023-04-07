Geddy Lee autobiograpy now slated for November release

Rush bassist Geddy Lee's long-awaited and delayed autobiography has now been given a November 14 release date, according to a social media post by the band, which also reveals the title, My Effin' Life, and the cover, which you can see below.

Prog originally reported on the book back in September 2021, when it seemed it would be published last September. Lee announced the book in an Instagram post, saying, “My friend and collaborator on the Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, Daniel Richler, saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of Neil’s passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return, so I did — reluctantly at first, but then remembering, oh yeah, I like wrestling with words.”



“And soon my baby-step stories were becoming grownup chapters. Being the nuclear obsessive that I am, I'd write and re-write them, reassessing perspectives in the narrative not just by scouring my memory banks but my diaries and piles of photo albums too… In a voice that sounded, well, just like me, a presentable, epic-length account of my life on and off the stage was taking shape: my childhood, my family, the story of my parents' survival, my travels and all sorts of nonsense I've spent too much time obsessing over.”

Lee began writing the book during the pandemic lockdown as a way of dealing with the grief and pain he felt in the wake of his friend and bandmate Neil Peart’s death in January 2020.

A very basic pre-order page has also appeared on Amazon in the US (opens in new tab), although not, as yet, in the UK.