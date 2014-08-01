Gaslight Anthem keep on Rollin'

US rockers The Gaslight Anthem have released a promo for the track Rollin' And Tumblin' from their forthcoming album Get Hurt, which will be released on August 11.

It’s the third video released by the band this summer, with Stay Vicious and Get Hurt already highlighting the group’s new sound, which frontman Brian Fallon says has a “completely different vibe”.

Get Hurt will be the New Brunswick band’s first studio recording since 2012’s Handwritten and they will undertake a UK tour to support the album across the UK in November.