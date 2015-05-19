Gandalf’s Fist to launch acoustic EP

Gandalf’s Fist have confirmed the release of an acoustic EP to mark their 10th anniversary.

Live From A Post-Apocalyptic Power Cut will feature folk-inspired versions of tracks from their back catalogue – hear a teaser below.

They say: “Recorded amidst the fallout of the next global zombie apocalypse, the EP serves as a soothing soundtrack to the end of civilisation and is sure to help lift the spirit amidst the oncoming tides of the undead.”

Tracks so far named for the EP include The Snows They Melt The Soonest, Emerald Eyes, The Circus In The Clearing, North Of The Wall, Orphans Of The Sky and Upon The Paths To Nowhere.

No release date has been set, but details will be provided via the group’s Bandcamp page in the near future.

Gandalf’s Fist’s last studio album was 2014’s _A Forest Of Fey, _which featured guest contributions from Troy Donockley of Nightwish, Clive Nolan of Pendragon, John Mitchell of It Bites and Matt Stevens of The Fierce And The Dead.