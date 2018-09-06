Gama Bomb release new video for Bring Out The Monster

Fun-loving thrashers Gama Bomb are premiering their new video for Bring Out The Monster exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming album Speed Between The Lines, due to be released October 12 through AFM Records.

The video features Gama Bomb's new monstrous mascot The Gamabombinable Snowman, also known as Snowy.

"We shot the video in London during the hottest days of this summer, which was not easy on Snowy, who naturally prefers a cooler environment like Antarctica, or Nepal, or the walk-in beer fridge in an off-license," vocalist Philly Byrne tells Metal Hammer. "He was an absolute star about it and didn't complain, as long as we fed him beers and allowed him to viciously beat people when he felt like it.

"We feel like the drama and spectacle is dying out in metal, so we're fighting back the only way we know how – with an alcoholic, seven-foot-tall yeti in a Hawaiian shirt. Mascots rock, let's bring them back!"

Speed Between The Lines is available to pre-order now from Amazon .