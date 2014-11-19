Gallery: The Gaslight Anthem, live in Manchester

The Gaslight Anthem kicked off their UK tour this week with a brace of shows at Manchester Apollo on November 17 and 18.

The New Jersey band are touring in support of their fifth album, Get Hurt, which entered the UK album chart at number 4 in August. The shows represent the quartet’s biggest ever headline UK dates.

Here’s a selection of shots from the tour’s opening night:

The Gaslight Anthem play London’s Alexandra Palace tonight (November 19) and then play the following shows:

November 21 Edinburgh Corn Exchange

November 22 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 23 Birmingham Academy