Trending

Gallery: Prog Awards 2014

By News  

See all the pictures from the 2014 Prog Awards here!

null

Last night, the third annual Progressive Music Awards took place in London's beautiful Underglobe, below Shakespeare's Globe theatre. The Awards were hosted by Gavin Esler, with guests including Bill Bailey and Ian Rankin, with Peter Gabriel scooping the Award for Prog God.

The Progressive Music Awards honoured the very best in prog rock, from Dream Theater and Messenger to Rick Wakeman and Peter Gabriel. You can view all the pictures from the night in the gallery below!

Image 1 of 28

Image 2 of 28

Image 3 of 28

Image 4 of 28

Image 5 of 28

Image 6 of 28

Image 7 of 28

Image 8 of 28

Image 9 of 28

Image 10 of 28

Image 11 of 28

Image 12 of 28

Image 13 of 28

Image 14 of 28

Image 15 of 28

Image 16 of 28

Image 17 of 28

Image 18 of 28

Image 19 of 28

Image 20 of 28

Image 21 of 28

Image 22 of 28

Image 23 of 28

Image 24 of 28

Image 25 of 28

Image 26 of 28

Image 27 of 28

Image 28 of 28