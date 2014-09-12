Gallery: Prog Awards 2014

Last night, the third annual Progressive Music Awards took place in London's beautiful Underglobe, below Shakespeare's Globe theatre. The Awards were hosted by Gavin Esler, with guests including Bill Bailey and Ian Rankin, with Peter Gabriel scooping the Award for Prog God.

The Progressive Music Awards honoured the very best in prog rock, from Dream Theater and Messenger to Rick Wakeman and Peter Gabriel. You can view all the pictures from the night in the gallery below!