Gallery: Prog Awards 2014

Last night, the third annual Progressive Music Awards took place in London's beautiful Underglobe, below Shakespeare's Globe theatre. The Awards were hosted by Gavin Esler, with guests including Bill Bailey and Ian Rankin, with Peter Gabriel scooping the Award for Prog God.
The Progressive Music Awards honoured the very best in prog rock, from Dream Theater and Messenger to Rick Wakeman and Peter Gabriel. You can view all the pictures from the night in the gallery below!
Image 1 of 28
Image 2 of 28
Image 3 of 28
Image 4 of 28
Image 5 of 28
Image 6 of 28
Image 7 of 28
Image 8 of 28
Image 9 of 28
Image 10 of 28
Image 11 of 28
Image 12 of 28
Image 13 of 28
Image 14 of 28
Image 15 of 28
Image 16 of 28
Image 17 of 28
Image 18 of 28
Image 19 of 28
Image 20 of 28
Image 21 of 28
Image 22 of 28
Image 23 of 28
Image 24 of 28
Image 25 of 28
Image 26 of 28
Image 27 of 28
Image 28 of 28