Galactic Empire’s The Rise Of Shredi is the only Star Wars fix you’ll need today

The world, indeed the entire galaxy, seems to be talking about Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – the ninth chapter in the long-running space saga.

It’s just come out of hyperdrive and landed in cinemas across the cosmos and appears to be dividing the opinions of fans and critics alike.

And, to coincide with the follow-up to 2017’s The Last Jedi, Star Wars-obsessed metal outfit Galactic Empire have travelled across the Dune Sea, skimmed the tree tops of Endor and whizzed past Bespin Cloud City to bring you their video for The Rise Of Shredi.

Check out the video below, where you can see the Emperor dealing with Jar Jar Binks – but not before the Gungan rips out a Dantooine-sized face-melter.

Speaking about the band with Metal Hammer in 2017, lead guitarist Dark Vader, aka Chris Kelly, was asked about Galactic Empire’s plans for universal domination.

“Our goal is to take this band as far as it can go,” he said. “We want to play in as many places and to as many groups of people as possible. This band possesses the potential to transcend the boundaries of the traditional rock band because it comes with a built-in audience.

"We’d fit just as well at Download as we would at Comic-Con and I think that’s really cool.”

And if you’re wondering what their favourite Star Wars film is, it’s The Empire Strikes Back, which, of course, is the right answer.