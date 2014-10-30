Gabriel unveils 2014 Encore Series

Peter Gabriel will revisit his Encore Series for the winter leg of his Back To Front tour.

The prog icon has previously made his live shows available to purchase and he’ll do the same for his latest run of gigs across Europe.

He’ll play So in its entirety on the upcoming dates and each night will be recorded directly from the soundboard and made available to order individually, as a complete 18-show set in a Collector’s Edition Box Set or Deluxe Limited Edition Numbered Road Case.

Orders made before the first show kicks off on November 12 in Brussels will receive a free double CD taken from one of Gabriel’s spring 2014 shows. Collector’s Edition and Deluxe Edition sets ordered before the start of the tour will also get a 10% discount on their purchase.

All versions are available though Gabriel’s website and the Deluxe Limited Edition Numbered Road Cases are available for pre-order from tomorrow (Friday, October 31).

Gabriel is currently working on his new album which he says will feature “organic dance” tracks, while the frontman picked up the Prog God award at the Progressive Music Awards earlier this year.

UK and Ireland tour dates

Nov 28: Birmingham LG Arena

Nov 30: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Dec 01: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 03: London SSE Arena Wembley

Dec 04: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 07: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 08: Aberdeen AECC

Dec 10: Dublin O2 Arena