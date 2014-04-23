Peter Gabriel returns to UK

Peter Gabriel has confirmed a seven-date UK tour in which he'll perform classic solo album So in full.

He’s backed by the live band who backed the 1986 release – guitarist David Rhodes, bassist Tony Levin, keyboardist David Sancious and drummer Many Katche.

Gabriel says of the Back To Front dates, which are part of a wider European tour: “We serve it up in three parts, like a meal. The starter will be an acoustic bit, almost like we would be in rehearsal. From that starter we move onto the savoury dish, which is electric or electronic stuff.

“If you survive that you get your dessert – the complete and uninterrupted So, in the order in which it was originally intended.”

Gabriel was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame earlier this month. He recently admitted work on a new solo album was progressing slowly, saying: “I get distracted. But I have technology and a few projects at the moment that keep me going. I’m itching to get back to more writing.”

Back To Front tour dates

Nov 28: Birmingham LG Arena

Nov 30: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Dec 01: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 03: London SSE Arena Wembley

Dec 07: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 08: Aberdeen AECC

Dec 10: Dublin O2 Arena