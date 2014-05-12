Gabriel's Ukraine security fear

Peter Gabriel cancelled a planned performance in Kiev after deciding he couldn't guarantee the safety of his band and crew, he's confirmed.

The move comes amid continuing violence unrest across Ukraine as opposing political forces fight over the nation’s future.

Aerosmith, Motorhead and Depeche Mode have recently called off planned appearances in Ukraine.

Gabriel said in a statement at the weekend: “The security of the touring personnel and equipment cannot be guaranteed during the planned visit to the country. This has presented us with significant logistical difficulties that we have been unable to resolve.

“Any delays or damage as result of the situation in Ukraine would not be insured, and would also potentially jeopardise future shows on the tour – something which we feel we also have to consider. It was due to our desire to do everything possible in order to make the show happen that the decision to cancel the show is now being made at such late notice.

“It is our sincere hope that the situation is resolved in a positive and peaceful fashion and we can return to the Ukraine in the not-too-distant future.”

Gabriel will release live DVD on June 23 and he returns to the UK in November:

Nov 28: Birmingham LG Arena

Nov 30: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Dec 01: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 03: London SSE Arena Wembley

Dec 07: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 08: Aberdeen AECC

Dec 10: Dublin O2 Arena