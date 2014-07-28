Gabriel believes in label future

Peter Gabriel has marked the 25th anniversary of his Real World Records label by insisting the firm can carry on for at least another 25 years.

He believes he can endure the current music industry turmoil through the generosity of his supporters.

Real World was launched in 1989 and quickly became a leading light in the world music genre, alongside Gabriel’s WOMAD movement. Since then Gabriel has worked with dozens of artists, along with launching his own works through the label.

He tells the BBC: “Records don’t sell in the way they used to. We have to make a choice as consumers about whether we want to return some payment – but there’s a lot of generosity in people’s hearts.”

Looking back at the label’s achievements, with over 200 albums released, he reflects: “I don’t think we had any idea that we’d be here 25 years later. We’ve worked with extraordinary artists; I think we’ve been very lucky.”

He says of the future: “I think we want to push our own boundaries a bit and go outside of our comfort zone. As long as the audience is interested and keeps sustaining us, we’ll deliver what we can.”

Gabriel was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April, and recently admitted work on his next solo album was progressing slowly, saying: “I get distracted. But I have technology and a few projects at the moment that keep me going. I’m itching to get back to more writing.”

He returns to the UK at the end of the year:

Nov 28: Birmingham LG Arena

Nov 30: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Dec 01: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 03: London SSE Arena Wembley

Dec 04: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 07: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 08: Aberdeen AECC

Dec 10: Dublin O2 Arena