Funeral For A Friend detail live package

Funeral For A Friend will release Hours: Live At Islington Academy on June 12, it’s been announced.

The show was directed by Ryan Mackfall, mixed by Lewis Johns and was recorded at the London venue on April 24 2014 where they played their 2005 album in full.

The package will be issued on CD/DVD, vinyl/DVD and on digital formats via End Hits Records, with those pre-ordering digitally gaining instant access to Streetcar. See the track from the live set below.

The Welsh outfit, who released their seventh studio album Chapter And Verse in January, are lined up to play this year’s Camden Rocks on May 30 and Download at Donington Park on the weekend of June 12-14. In addition, they’ll play a run of UK dates starting in May.

Hours: Live At Islington Academy tracklist

All The Rage 2. Streetcar 3. Roses For The Dead 4. Hospitality 5. Drive 6. Monsters 7. History 8. Recovery 9. The End Of Nothing 10. Alvarez 11. Sonny 12. Sixteen (Digital bonus) 13. 1% (Digital bonus) 14. Conduit (Digital bonus) 15. Juneau (Digital bonus) 16. Escape Artists Never Die (Digital bonus)

May 07: Dundee Beat Generator Live

May 08: Aberdeen The Tunnels

May 09: Inverness The Ironworks

May 14: Stoke The Sugarmill

May 15: York The Duchess

May 16: Hull The Welly Club

May 28: Reading Bowery District

May 29: Peterborough Met Lounge

May 30: London Camden Rocks

Jun 03: Sheffield Corporation

Jun 05: Derby The Venue

Jun 06: Oxford O2 Academy

Jun 13: Download Festival