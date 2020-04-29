Fundraiser set up to cover Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali’s cancer medical expenses

In October last year, Quiet Riot’s Frankie Banali revealed he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

The drummer reported he was first diagnosed in April 2019, and made the news public to explain his absence from some of the band’s live shows.

A GoFundMe campaign has now been organised by Banali’s friends Peter and Eden Beckett to help cover his medical expenses, with the aim to hit a target of $10,000.

Eden says: “On April 16th, 2019, Frankie Banali, famed drummer and manager of 80s metal band Quiet Riot went to the emergency room with leg pain and shortness of breath. He had no idea the next morning he would be diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and given six months to live.

“The cancer had already metastasised to his liver and is officially incurable. The survival rate of just one to five years with this diagnosis is 10%.

“Frankie and his wife Regina were with my husband Peter Beckett and I at a charity event raising money for a worthy cause just two days prior. He is a dear friend and we know him to be a very kind and generous person.

“No one deserves this, but Frankie being hit with this right now is especially heartbreaking for us. We share a love for animals with him and he and his wife have fostered many dogs and cats over the years.”

Eden continues: “Frankie has been determined to beat it since he was diagnosed. He has undergone 17 rounds of chemo so far, and several palliative procedures to ease symptoms and has been able to make it past the one year point and even continue playing with the band.

“It has been a very difficult, painful and agonising journey that is not nearly over. He has been getting second opinions, out of network follow up biopsies, infusions, and treatments of alternative therapies that have kept his body strong enough to withstand the chemo.

“This endeavour has accumulated a mountain of medical expenses and now with the pandemic canceling or postponing the entire spring touring season, he's now being hit financially from the other side as well.

“I know it is a rough time for everyone right now but if you can contribute anything it would be greatly appreciated.”

At the time of writing, just over $5000 has been raised. To make a donation, visit the campaign’s GoFundMe page.

Banali reformed Quiet Riot in 2010 – a move which came after the death in 2007 of frontman Kevin DuBrow.

The band went on to release 10 in 2014, Road Rage in 2017 and Hollywood Cowboys in 2019. The current lineup features Banali, Chuck Wright, Alex Grossi and Jizzy Pearl.