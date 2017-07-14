Quiet Riot - Road Rage album review

Anybody who heard the original version of this album, due for release earlier this year, was very relieved when it was scrapped. It was honestly awful, and how much of this was down to previous singer Seann Nichols is obvious now that he’s been replaced by James Durbin.

The Mk.II Road Rage sounds exciting and energised. Durbin has spirit and commitment, the songs are more rounded, and this comes across as a band who’ve rediscovered their mojo.

There’s a bluesier, considerably elevated attitude here that has more in common with Aerosmith or Ratt than the big-hair era that made the band’s name. Quiet Riot have gelled into a tightly coiled unit on their best record in decades.