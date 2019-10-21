Quiet Riot’s Frankie Banali diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Quiet Riot’s Frankie Banali reports he’s been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

The drummer has issued a statement through music journalist and broadcaster Mitch Lafon to explain why he’s missed some of the band’s live shows this year.

Banali says: “I just want to let all of my friends and fans know what’s going on with me and why I have unfortunately missed some appearances this year.

“Since April 17, I have been battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

“The original prognosis was very scary. I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend.

“The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting. I wish I could have been with you all at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig.

“Please know that if I had been able to fly on a plane and play a show nothing else would have stopped me. I am feeling much better and stronger now.

“I intend to play the Quiet Riot concert at the Whiskey A Go Go on October 26 and to continue touring in 2020 with Quiet Riot, so I hope to see you there.

“I appreciate all the fans that support Quiet Riot by coming to shows and I hope you will all continue that support as well as keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.”

Banali reformed Quiet Riot in 2010 – a move which came after the death in 2007 of frontman Kevin DuBrow.

The band went on to release 10 in 2014, Road Rage in 2017 and will launch Hollywood Cowboys on November 8 through Frontiers Music srl

The current lineup features Banali, Chuck Wright, Alex Grossi and Jizzy Pearl.