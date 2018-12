The groove metal lovers’ new favourite band Stoneghost are giving away new track Devil’s Motion for FREE with Metal Hammer.

Speaking about the Lamb Of God-friendly track, the band say it’s their “filthiest track to date, in more ways than one.

“Feel the beast in the rhythm and hear the dirt in the lyrics. Straight up, no holds barred, metal.”

You can download Devil’s Motion for free right here. And if you like what you hear, check back on Monday 30th March at 3pm GMT for the full album stream!