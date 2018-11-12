Fred Durst and Neil Young lose their homes as wildfires rage across California

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has apparently lost his home in the wildfires currently sweeping across California.

Metal Injection report that in an Instagram post – which has since been taken down – Durst posted a picture showing his face photoshopped on to Steve Martin’s character from The Jerk with the caption: “When you wake up and your house has burned down, but you were able to salvage your chair and thermos and paddleball.”

His Limp Bizkit bandmate Wes Borland also posted a video showing a house engulfed in flames, saying: “My pedalboard, two guitars, two amps, a 2x12 cabinet, several other pedals and misc equipment were inside this house.”

Other musicians have been evacuated as the wildfires continue to blaze a trail of destruction across California, leaving 31 people dead and another 200 missing.

Tool’s Adam Jones checked in to say that he and his family are safe, but adds: “Thank you for all the concern love and support. This is crazy and heartbreaking. God bless all those affected by these horrific wildfires.

“I hope our home survives. If not, it’s just stuff and I have my best friend Korin and our two boys. Safe and sound.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea is also safe, and has praised the bravery of his friend Eric, who helped protect the bassist’s home and those of his neighbours by putting out small fires in the neighbourhood when everyone else was evacuated.

Flea adds: “Times like these we have to do everything we can to help each other, listen to each other, step up for our neighbours. Empathy is everything, our greatest trait.”

Meanwhile, artists from across the music world have slammed US president Donald Trump for his weekend comments regarding the fires. The president suggested that the deadly fires were the result of “gross mismanagement of the forests” and threatened to cut federal aid as a result.

That drew the ire of Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose who tweeted: “Actually, it’s a lack of federal funding that’s at the ‘root’ of the purported forest mismanagement.

“Only a demented and truly pathetic individual would twist that around and use a tragedy to once again misrepresent facts for attempted public/political gain at other’s expense.”

Neil Young reports on his Archives website that he’s also lost his house in the fires – and has taken aim at Trump for not doing enough to tackle climate change.

Young says: “Imagine a leader who defies science, saying these solutions shouldn’t be part of his decision-making on our behalf. Imagine a leader who cares more for his own, convenient opinion than he does for the people he leads.

“Imagine an unfit leader. Now imagine a fit one. Look around.”

